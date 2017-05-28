Holiday weekend storms bring flooding, damage

DAVIS, OK -- Davis police Chief Danny Cooper said Turner Falls Park was closed for a while Sunday afternoon after high water flooded parts of the popular recreational facility.

Cooper said thousands of park campers who failed to evacuate after being warned about the overnight storms were temporarily stranded. They were able to exit after the water receded.

The park re-opened late Sunday afternoon.

Workers at Turner Falls had just completed extensive repairs from flooding that happened one week ago. Debris had piled up, guard rails were washed away, and swimming holes had to be cleaned out from the flood water.

Now they'll be starting all over again.

There were also some power lines down in Davis as a result of this weekend's weather, and about 100 customers are without power in Dougherty in Murray County and in Healdton in Carter County, where emergency management officials said trees and power lines were down. The county barn also suffered damage.

In Atoka County, the family of Jackie Harris was reeling from a second tragedy. They were rebuilding their home after a fire, but the overnight storms knocked the framework down and Harris told KTEN the property is destroyed.

He said he and his family do have a place to stay.