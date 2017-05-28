Severe Storms Roll Across Texoma

Severe storms spread across most of Texoma Saturday night.

In Oklahoma, tornado warnings were issued for Carter, Johnston and Murray Counties. Storm spotters spotted a tornado on the ground near Ringling. There have been no reports of any damage.

There were also reports of power lines down in Coal County causing power outages in Coalgate and Clayton.

A cold front sparked the severe thunderstorms. Behind the front you can expect gorgeous weather for the rest of the holiday weekend!