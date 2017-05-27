Texoma craft brewers oppose taproom bill - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Texoma craft brewers oppose taproom bill

By Au'Janae Roberts, KTEN News
SHERMAN, TX— A controversial bill that would regulate Texas craft breweries is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk and Texoma brewers are pushing for a veto.

Owner of 903 Brewers in Sherman, Jeremy Roberts has been riding the wave of the craft beer culture in Texas for four years.

But the renaissance of small craft breweries could soon be stifled by a taproom tax.

The Texas Senate recently approved House Bill 3287, a law that would require any craft brewery that makes 225,000 barrels of beer each year to pay a fee to sell beer directly from their taproom.

"We'll have to sell the beer to a distribution company and then the distribution company will have to turn around and sell it back to us for retail so, that when customers come into our brewery we're going to have to charge more,” Roberts said.

Roberts believes if the bill is signed into law it could hurt the growth of small breweries.

“It's going to prevent people from coming to the brewery because they're going to be paying higher than retail prices for it,” said Roberts.

Roberts tells us since his business is a brew pub and not a brewery he won’t be directly affected. However, he still has concerns about the future.

"It's caused concern for 903 Brewers because we're wondering ‘what is next for us as brew pub, what are they going to do next?’”

Now that the bill is heading to Gov. Abbott’s desk, Roberts is hoping that he’ll veto it.

    •   