BREAKING: Grayson County Standoff - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

BREAKING: Grayson County Standoff

Posted:
By Gregg Watson, KTEN News
Connect

BREAKING: Howe, Texas - Grayson County deputies are currently in a standoff with a suspect inside a home in the 900 block of Bennett Road in Howe.

That's about seven miles from Howe High School where deputies and several law enforcement agencies from Grayson County have set up a command post.

Neighbors along Bennett Road have been told to stay inside their homes.

Negotiators are trying to talk the subject into coming out of the house.

A spokesman for the Sheriff's Office would not say if the suspect is armed, or if he or she has threatened to harm anyone.

Stay with KTEN and KTEN.com for continuing coverage.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.