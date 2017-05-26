Durant Riding Club Rodeo Opens Magnolia Festival

DURANT, OK - The 2017 Magnolia Festival is about to get underway and there is no better way to start it than the 76th annual Durant Riding Club Rodeo which is guaranteed fun whether you're six or sixty.

"Durant is my hometown and now I live in Texas and I'm just glad to be able to bring a rodeo back here", said Danny Reagan of United Flying C Rodeo.

The President of the Durant Riding Club, Ken Edelen has plenty to be proud of.

"It is a record breaking rodeo as far as numbers. We had over 400 cowboys and cowgirls this year."

Reagan is sure there is no better place to be this time of year.

"You know everyone looks forward to this rodeo every year. it's a chance for the old timers and the younger generation to come together and visit."

Edelen believes there is plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy over the next couple days.

"Tonight and tomorrow nights are full rodeos. We have everything that's going on."

Nothing beats the memories of the rodeo though for Reagan, "I rode here when I was a kid. You know 20-30 years ago it was more the local peoples but know we have people from Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Canada and the United States."

Not only has the rodeo grown in size and numbers but now its been added to the Magnolia Festival, which is just another way to extend the fun a few days in Durant.

"We started last night on Thursday, we go Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday we have a barrel race, then they start the Magnolia Festival. We want the community to come out and back us because I think we are investing in the community."

