Cyclists complete Trail of Tears ride in Durant

DURANT, OK -- Cyclists pedaled to Durant Friday to complete a historic ride in remembrance of the Trail of Tears.

The Choctaw Nation hosted its sixth annual Trail of Tears bike ride honoring the devastating march that happened nearly 180 years ago.

Eleven riders started their seven-day journey last Saturday in Mississippi, traveling 500 miles.

Members of the Choctaw Nation say it's a part of their history that should not be forgotten.

"The group first started it to raise awareness of the Trail of Tears, and to honor the ancestors," said Choctaw Nation spokeswoman Lisa Reed. "The Choctaw Nation was the first tribe to make the Trail of Tears to Oklahoma."

The cyclists rode 50 to 70 miles each day.

An estimated 2,000 Choctaws died during the forced march from ion 1831 their original home in Mississippi to Indian Territory in what is now Oklahoma.