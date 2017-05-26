Veteran Colbert educator honored by school group

COLBERT, OK -- The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators has named its District Superintendents of the Year.

Colbert's Jarvis Dobbs is the winner in District 17, which encompasses Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Johnston, Marshall and Pontotoc counties in Texoma.

The OASA said Dobbs has been an educator for 42 years, and for the last two decades he has served as superintendent of Colbert Public Schools.

Dobbs is now eligible to be considered for Oklahoma Superintendent of the Year, an honor that Dobbs has also won in the past. The winner will be named at a conference in Norman on June 7.