Coalgate to hold 4th annual Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

COALGATE, OK. -- For the fourth year, a few instrumental members to Coalgate Wildcats Athletics will be inducted into the school's athletic hall of fame.

This year's inductees include Lowell E. Green (Football coach 1937-41, 46-47), Virgie Wellington McHugh (Women's Basketball, Class of 1958), Alan Casey (Football, Class of 1964), Justin Childers (Baseball, Class of 1993), Teran Mixon (Track & Cross Country, Class of 2007) and the 1968 Football Team.

The football team was known for it's stout defense, only allowing 48 points en route to a 10-1-1 season and state quarterfinal appearance.

The banquet will take place Saturday beginning at 5 at the Coalgate High School gym. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and the induction ceremony will take place at about 6:30. Bo Overton, Ada native and Head Women's Basketball coach at OCU will be the keynote speaker. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Raffle tickets will also be sold with the prize being OKC Thunder tickets for the 2017-18 season. There is also a silent auction with items such as a Jordan Spieth 2015 Masters autographed poster, KC Royals 2015 World Series ring, Derek Jeter autographed poster and SF Giants 2014 World Series Championship plaque.