Oklahoma House sends $6.8 billion spending plan to governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The Oklahoma House has passed a $6.8 billion spending plan that protects the budgets of about 15 state agencies but cuts many others by about 5 percent.

It now heads to Gov. Mary Fallin for her signature.

The House approved the measure 57-42 Friday just hours before lawmakers are constitutionally required to adjourn the 2017 legislative session. The Senate passed the measure on Wednesday.

Supporters say the spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1 closes a projected budget hole of about $878 million and protects core services like public education and road and bridge construction.

But opponents say it includes hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue approved during the final week of the session in apparent violation of a constitutional prohibition against such measures.

