Oklahoma House sends $6.8 billion spending plan to governor

The Oklahoma House has passed a $6.8 billion spending plan that protects the budgets of about 15 state agencies but cuts many others by about 5 percent.More >>
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK -- John Johnston of Mill Creek will spend the next four years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit a felony and larceny of domestic animals.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- The preliminary investigation into a fatal shooting that happened outside a gun range in Ardmore earlier this week is now in the hands of the Carter County District Attorney.More >>
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Gov. Greg Abbott visited a gun range Friday to sign a law reducing Texas' fees for licenses to carry handguns to the lowest in the nation. At the same event, he "joked" about guns and reporters.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- The doors were locked Friday morning at Anytime Fitness in the Shafer Crossing shopping center at the corner of U.S. 75 and U.S. 82.More >>
GAINESVILLE, TX -- The alleged schemers are asking for money while claiming to be associated with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cooke County.More >>
DAVIS, OK -- A popular Texoma vacation spot is racing to make repairs so they can open just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.More >>
Authorities say a woman suffering gunshot wounds jumped from a motor home on a North Texas highway to escape her assailant before two young children were later released and the RV was destroyed by fire.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY -- An Oklahoma state legislator said she simply wanted to make a statement about paid protesters. But the way she did that has some people scratching their heads.More >>
VAN ALSTYNE, TX -- Lift Dance and Fitness is offering classes in "aerial yoga" -- a relatively new and fun twist to the ancient practice.More >>
