Prison sentence for Johnston County cattle rustler

JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK -- A Texoma man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to cattle theft.

John Johnston of Mill Creek will spend the next four years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit a felony and larceny of domestic animals.

The Johnston County Sheriff said the 25-year-old Johnston and two other men were arrested in April 2016 after investigators said they stole 35 head of cattle from the Mehhard Ranch in Tishomingo.

The sheriff said the livestock was about $70,000. Some of the cattle was later returned to the ranch.