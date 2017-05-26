Carter County DA to review fatal gun range shooting

ARDMORE, OK -- The preliminary investigation into a fatal shooting that happened outside a gun range in Ardmore earlier this week is now in the hands of the Carter County District Attorney.

Undersheriff Gus Handke said it's now up to District Attorney Craig Ladd to review the preliminary findings and decide what -- if any -- charges should be filed against an unnamed employee of Grandma's Indoor Gun Range who was described by investigators as being the shooter.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Ardmore resident Jonathan Braun, 58, was shot Monday in the parking lot of the gun range along Highway 70 east of Ardmore. He died later.

Officials say the gunfire broke out after deputies were called to investigate another disturbance in the same area.