Governor makes Texas gun fees nation's lowest; 'jokes' about reporters

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Gov. Greg Abbott visited a gun range Friday to sign a law reducing Texas' fees for licenses to carry handguns to the lowest in the nation.

At the same event, he "joked" about guns and reporters.

The Republican endorsed Friday a law dropping to $40, from $140, the cost of first-time permits, and from $70 to $40 fees for 5-year-renewals. Abbott then took target practice, as he often does after signing gun bills.

The National Rifle Association said Texas' gun carry fees are now America's lowest.

It'll cost Texas nearly $22 million in its 2018-2019 budget, despite the oil-price slump leaving the state up to $6 billion short of being able to maintain current spending levels.

The governor engaged in some target practice at the gun range during the media event. Texas Tribune reporter Patrick Svitek tweeted that Abbott was showing the media his target sheet when he commented, "I'm gonna carry this around in case I see any reporters."

Supporters of the license bill signed Friday have argued that Texas' high, past fees made many people travel to other states to obtain cheaper licenses they could use back home.

