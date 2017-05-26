KTEN-TV, the NBC (10.1), ABC (10.3) and CW (10.2) affiliate serving the Sherman/Ada/Ardmore region (Market 162) has an opportunity for an entry-level news producer.

This position is responsible for the creation and presentation of our newscasts. Applicants must have a strong news writing background, be able to write compelling and accurate newscasts, and be able to break format when news warrants.

Our producers also help deliver news content to various social media sites and our station website throughout the day.

This person will work in one of the newest newsrooms in the nation, in the shadows of Markets 5 (Dallas), 41 (Oklahoma City), and 58 (Tulsa).

KTEN-TV is an equal opportunity employer. College degree in broadcast journalism, broadcast news, or related field or equivalent work experience.

Application Instructions: Please send samples of your work on DVD to:

Mark Farrell

News Director

KTEN-TV

10 High Point Circle

Denison, TX. 75020

Or send an e-mail to: mfarrell@kten.com.