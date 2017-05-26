Sherman fitness center closes without notice

SHERMAN, TX -- A fitness center in Sherman closed down without advance notice on Thursday.

The doors were locked Friday morning at Anytime Fitness in the Shafer Crossing shopping center at the corner of U.S. 75 and U.S. 82. A notice in the window said the landlord was demanding nearly $30,000 in unpaid rent.

In a message from Anytime Fitness world headquarters in Minnesota, members were told that they would be welcome to transfer to the company's nearest locations in Denison (7 miles away) or Anna, Texas (23 miles away).

"You will have two weeks to transfer your membership," the message said. Optionally, members can cancel.

The Anytime Fitness shutdown in Sherman comes just days after The Jalapeno Tree restaurant closed in the same shopping center following "unsuccessful lease negotiations."