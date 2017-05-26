Danielle Kernkamp

Danielle joined the KTEN News team in May 2017 after graduating with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Walter Cronkite School at Arizona State University.

While in college, she worked as an anchor, reporter and meteorologist at Arizona PBS. Before that, she anchored both her high school and middle school newscasts.

Danielle was born and raised in Southern California, but lived in London for a short time to travel and learn about British broadcasting.

In her spare time, she enjoys running, baking and exploring Texoma.

You can e-mail Danielle at dkernkamp@kten.com.