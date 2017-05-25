Turner Falls makes repairs for holiday weekend

DAVIS, OK -- A popular Texoma vacation spot is racing to make repairs so they can open just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

Turner Falls closed last Friday because of the severe weather we had. The park got 8 to 9 inches of rain, and flooded -- which left behind a lot of debris and damaged guard rails.

Employees have been working hard to get the area cleaned up for this weekend. They expect to open Friday at 7 a.m.

"It hurts," said Turner Falls maintenance supervisor Steve Johnston. "You know, it's nothing we can't recover from. It was a weekend and a couple of days... almost a week now... but we'll be all right."

Turner Falls is completely booked for Memorial Day weekend.