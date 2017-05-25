Gainesville youth club says it's being 'scammed'

GAINESVILLE, TX -- A solicitation scheme in one Texoma city has a non-profit agency warning businesses to be on guard.

The alleged schemers are asking for money while claiming to be associated with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cooke County.

According to the organization, a man and woman are saying they represent the clubs and are asking for cash donations.

"They're also taking in this flyer, and you see it doesn't have anything to do with the Boys and Girls Clubs," said organization spokeswoman Meghan Huddleston. "It doesn't have our logo, address, or anything."

Brandi Fuhrmann of The Twisted Hanger in downtown Gainesville said the couple has been in twice; the first time she donated $20.

"To be scammed, it makes us... you know... kind of sad," she said.

Grand Avenue Dental is another workplace where the couple attempted to solicit donations. While setting up for the interview, we saw the pair leaving a business across the street.

"I'm working for my apartments, cleaning," one of them told us.

We went to the business that the couple had exited; the cashier showed us the flyer they left behind.

"I mean, they said it like they've done it before, for sure," Chris Mendez told us.

Both of the Gainesville shops said the couple claimed to be representing the Boys and Girls Clubs.

"We work really hard, you know, to get whatever we can to the club," Huddleston said. "These people are just out there breaking the law, lying and stealing from people. It's not right."

The Boys and Girls Clubs said what really hurts is that their annual gala is going on, and board members are also out actively seeking donations.

Donors can be assured, however, that authorized club representatives will have proper identification and that all donation forms will have official logos.

Call Gainesville police or your local law enforcement agency if you have questions about solicitations being made on behalf of a charitable organization.