Yoga students get a lift in Van Alstyne

GAINESVILLE, TX -- The alleged schemers are asking for money while claiming to be associated with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cooke County.More >>
GAINESVILLE, TX -- The alleged schemers are asking for money while claiming to be associated with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cooke County.More >>
DAVIS, OK -- A popular Texoma vacation spot is racing to make repairs so they can open just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.More >>
DAVIS, OK -- A popular Texoma vacation spot is racing to make repairs so they can open just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.More >>
Authorities say a woman suffering gunshot wounds jumped from a motor home on a North Texas highway to escape her assailant before two young children were later released and the RV was destroyed by fire.More >>
Authorities say a woman suffering gunshot wounds jumped from a motor home on a North Texas highway to escape her assailant before two young children were later released and the RV was destroyed by fire.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY -- An Oklahoma state legislator said she simply wanted to make a statement about paid protesters. But the way she did that has some people scratching their heads.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY -- An Oklahoma state legislator said she simply wanted to make a statement about paid protesters. But the way she did that has some people scratching their heads.More >>
VAN ALSTYNE, TX -- Lift Dance and Fitness is offering classes in "aerial yoga" -- a relatively new and fun twist to the ancient practice.More >>
VAN ALSTYNE, TX -- Lift Dance and Fitness is offering classes in "aerial yoga" -- a relatively new and fun twist to the ancient practice.More >>
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) -- The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said 27-year-old Rhodrick Walden walked away from a work crew Wednesday in eastern McAlester.More >>
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) -- The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said 27-year-old Rhodrick Walden walked away from a work crew Wednesday in eastern McAlester.More >>
A Kansas food distributor has recalled nearly 100,000 pounds of precooked sausage products that might contain metal.More >>
A Kansas food distributor has recalled nearly 100,000 pounds (45,360 kilograms) of precooked sausage products that might contain metal.More >>
VAN ALSTYNE, TX— Suzelle Poole is living proof that you’re never too old to dance. She’s been a ballerina for seven decades.More >>
VAN ALSTYNE, TX— Suzelle Poole is living proof that you’re never too old to dance. She’s been a ballerina for seven decades.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- This adorable little girl's name is Jersey. She's a six month old Australian Shepherd/Lab mix with beautiful eyes.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- This adorable little girl's name is Jersey. She's a six month old Australian Shepherd/Lab mix with beautiful eyes.More >>
DENISON, TX -- State Farm agent Jim McClure tells us about the new findings in their annual distracted driving survey.More >>
DENISON, TX -- State Farm agent Jim McClure tells us about the new findings in their annual distracted driving survey.More >>