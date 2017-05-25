Yoga students get a lift in Van Alstyne

VAN ALSTYNE, TX -- A fitness studio in Van Alstyne is taking yoga to new heights… literally.

Lift Dance and Fitness is offering instruction in "aerial yoga" -- a relatively new and fun twist to the ancient practice which lets you perform traditional poses off the ground and in the air, hanging from a silken hammock.

"It's just a really wonderful-feeling activity for your spine, for blood flow, for energy, and relaxation as well," said instructor Jenny McQuirk.

Lift Dance and Fitness says it is one of the only studios in Texoma to offer the anti-gravity exercise. Classes are scheduled for Thursday mornings at 10.