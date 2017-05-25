Texas chase ends with RV ablaze, mom shot, kids safe

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Authorities say a woman suffering gunshot wounds jumped from a motor home on a North Texas highway to escape her assailant before two young children were later released and the RV was destroyed by fire.

Investigators say the woman and the man who abducted her are the parents of the children who were also in the RV.

Arlington police Lt. Christopher Cook says the woman was shot multiple times but still was able to text 911 and provide a vehicle description, leading to a police chase early Thursday lasting about two hours.

Cook says the man driving the RV released the children after police forced the vehicle to stop.

He says a short time later the man fatally shot himself and the RV was consumed by flames, leading to the closure of Interstate 30.

Firefighters extinguish flames from RV at end of police pursuit in Arlington, Texas. / KTVT via CNN

