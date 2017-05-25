Oklahoma lawmaker apologizes for bizarre Snapchat rant

By Joleen Chaney

KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY -- An Oklahoma state legislator said she simply wanted to make a statement about paid protesters. But the way she did that has some people scratching their heads.

It's difficult to make out exactly what State Rep. Tess Teague (R-District 101) is saying in the Snapchat video clip recorded in a moving vehicle. The voice filter and bunny ears are a little distracting,

"Day one of sine die week," she appears to say. "We want to pass a budget."

It's clear she's venting about something, but Teague said the video was intended to be private.

KFOR / Snapchat

"The context wasn't public. It was a Snapchat that I sent to my friends," she said. "It was on my Snapchat story, so all of my friends, but the only people I have on my Snapchat are all of my closest friends and two colleagues, and so recording it, I do think is a little bit of a breach of privacy."

But that clip now making viral rounds on social media.

"I'm getting about 30 notifications or so on Twitter every two minutes," Teague said, along with phone calls and e-mails.

The incident comes at a time frustrations and tensions are high at the Capitol. Teague took hers to Snapchat about paid protesters coming to the halls of the state legislature.

"It wasn't something that I put out to the public, but the content I do stand behind," Teague said. "My frustration over the paid protesters at the Capitol. Members of my caucus talked to members of the protest, and we're told that they're being paid $100 per day. I absolutely do believe that we have citizens that are up here, rallying and protesting, and we get that often. We had oil and gas come in the other day."

And while Teague's voice and image may be filtered, the way it's taken by those in her district isn't.

"That's not professional... childish," said constituent Loretta Lovelace. "Sounds childish. It is childish."

"My 15-year-old daughter likes doing that," Byron Black added. "I think it's a little unprofessional."

"I do apologize," Rep. Teague said. "It's not something that I'm super proud of. But I do stand behind my content of it."

She said lawmakers are working to gather proof that the protesters in question were paid.