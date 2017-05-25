Inmate walks away from work crew in McAlester

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) -- The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said an inmate escaped in southeastern Oklahoma.

The DOC says in a news release that 27-year-old Rhodrick Walden walked away from a work crew Wednesday in eastern McAlester.

The DOC says Walden was an inmate at the medium security Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.

Online records show Walden was convicted in March of drug-related crimes in Oklahoma County and was serving a three-year sentence.

