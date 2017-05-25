Pet of the Week: Jersey

ARDMORE, OK -- It's Thursday, so that means it's time for KTEN's Pet of the Week.

This adorable little girl's name is Jersey. She's a six month old Australian Shepherd/Lab mix with beautiful eyes.

She was brought into the shelter as a stray. They say she's really sweet, and seems to be good around people.

She's already been spayed.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little girl, call the Ardmore Animal Shelter at 580-223-7070, or you can just stop by.

They're located at 321 Carol Brown Boulevard In Ardmore.