Howe softball gears up for region finals

HOWE, TX. -- The Howe Lady Bulldogs are preparing for their first trip to the region finals, and it could make for an even bigger weekend.

Graduation is Friday night for Howe, which explains the Thursday-to-Saturday series.

The Lady Bulldogs play a tough Hughes Springs team that has only lost twice all season long.

Game 1 is set to take place at 6 at Texas A&M - Commerce.