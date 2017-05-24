Local woman dances ballet for 70 years

VAN ALSTYNE, TX— One local woman is living proof that you’re never too old to dance, she’s been a ballerina for seven decades.

Every shoe tells a story, and if you take a peek at Suzelle Poole’s pointe shoes you’d discover the life of a woman who lives and breathes ballet.

Madame Poole has been lacing up her satin shoes for 70 years, a passion that has stood the test of time.

"Well I always loved watching it my parents were very wonderful in introducing us to the arts and during the Second World War in London, England we were taken to the art gallery regularly,” Poole said.

Poole started her dance career at 7-years-old and soon began dancing professionally with renowned artists in opera, ballet, and an award winning film.

"I had my first professional performance when I was 10-years-old in Montreal, Canada and we did the same thing in Toronto,” said Poole.

A professional ballet soloist and teacher of classical ballet around the world, in Toronto, London, Cape Town…the list goes on.

"I always kept up with my ballet and I always taught, I took over a school in Cape Town for a while,” she said.

Now 76 years young, Poole continues to perform and has danced for the Royale Ballet Dance Academy since 2003; defying the traditions of the dance world.

"It's just a lovely feeling; the music you feel as if you're a part of it. There's a joy to dancing,” Poole said.

And when she’s not busy spinning across the stage, she teaches adults and children ballet at four dance studios in North Texas.

"It builds up something very big in a child and they grow to love it. I think all children should do ballet boys and girls for at least two years,” she said.

With ballet in her soul Madame Poole won’t be hanging up her ballet shoes anytime soon. If you’d like to take a lesson from Poole she teaches classes in Van Alstyne at Lift, Dance, and Fitness.