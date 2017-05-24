Highways, airports will be busy for summer's first holiday

Travel and transportation costs are all on the rise this year, but so are the number of people planning vacations over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The American Automobile Association has released its annual travel forecast, detailing where we plan to travel and how we plan to get there.

"We are projecting that 39 million Americans will be traveling this holiday, and that is one million more than we saw last year," said AAA spokeswoman Tamara Johnson.

Of those millions, a whopping 88 percent will drive.

Airports will also be bustling, as nearly 3 million vacation travelers take to the skies. Topping the most popular destinations:

Orlando Rome London Dublin Vancouver, Canada

But not everyone is hitting the road on Memorial Day; some plan on simply relaxing at home to avoid the travel rush.

"Whenever people are out, I stay home," said Glenn Brummett. "When they're at work, I go places."

But if you are going the distance, all this adventure comes with a price tag. Gas prices are expected to be at their highest since 2015. Air fares, car rental and mid-range hotel rates are also pricier than last year.

But that's not keeping families from making the most of a long weekend.

"We see that consumer spending is up, unemployment is down, so consumers are taking the additional money they have in their pocket and investing it towards the trip," Johnson said.

So Americans opening their wallets, prepared to pony up for the perfect holiday getaway. AAA says an increasing number of people will use also other forms of transportation, like trains, buses and cruise ships.