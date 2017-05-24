Sherman car burglar caught on camera

SHERMAN, TX -- New home surveillance video shows a teenager burglarizing three cars in a Sherman neighborhood.

The owners say the teen rummaged through three of their vehicles and managed to get away with some electronics. Neighbors say it's the same teen who was caught burglarizing a truck two doors down.

Tommy Sanchez said he just put up the security cameras a week ago.

"Oh, it paid off," he said. "I felt that it was paying off right off the bat... a week later."

That teen was arrested and charged with burglarizing another vehicle.

Surveillance photo courtesy Tommy Sanchez