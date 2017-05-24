Music on Main returns to downtown Denison

DENISON, TX -- You can lock in your Friday night entertainment for the summer months by making plans to visit downtown Denison.

The Music on Main music series returns on May 26 with the polka/rock group Brave Combo headlining the first of 10 weekly concerts at Heritage Park. Admission is free, food and drink will be available, and the fun begins at 7:30 p.m.

A bonus Independence Day concert is scheduled for Tuesday, July 4 at Munson Stadium that will be followed by a fireworks show.

Other featured performers in the series include Holy Ghost Tent Revival (June 2); Ally Venable (June 9); Sean McConnell (June 16); Jonathan Tyler (June 23); Daphne Willis (June 30); Big Joe Walker (July 4); David Gerald (July 7); Charley Crockett (July 14); Jason Boland and the Stragglers (July 21); and Flow Tribe (July 28).

KTEN is a sponsor of the Music on Main series.

Click here for more information.