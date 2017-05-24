Atoka teen drowns in Coalgate Lake

COAL COUNTY, OK -- A Texoma teen drowned Tuesday while swimming in a local lake.

Troopers say around 5 o'clock Tuesday a 17-year-old boy from Atoka swam to a concrete water intake about 30 feet off the shore of Coalgate Lake.

They say he went under as he was swimming back and never re-surfaced.

His body was found two hours later in 15 feet of water on the east side of the lake.

The victim's name has not been released. His body was taken to Brown's Funeral Service in Coalgate.