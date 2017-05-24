2 injured in Pauls Valley shooting

PAULS VALLEY, OK. – Police are investigating a shooting in Pauls Valley Tuesday night.

Officials say shots rang out around 8 p.m. in the 600 block of East Avenue.

Police say the alleged gunman, Christopher Dillon Mars, shot two people inside a home with an AR-style rifle, and then fled the scene.

Mars later turned himself in to authorities.

Authorities are executing search warrants on the home.

A witness described what he saw at the scene.

"And we hear two rounds get fired, and we walked outside and saw a guy standing with a gun. It looked like a big gun... a rifle. And then he got in his truck and he was kind of stuck and then he sped down the street over here."

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time, but police say there are no fatalities.