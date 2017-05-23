Gainesville man nabbed after high-speed pursuit

COOKE COUNTY, TX -- A suspect wanted on a family violence warrant led Cooke County deputies on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning before he was taken into custody.

According to a statement from Sheriff Terry Gilbert, 21-year-old Justin Owens was pulled over at the corner of Grand Avenue and Moss Street in Gainesville shortly before 10 a.m. But he refused to exit the vehicle and then drove away.

The pursuit -- which included units from Valley View, the Department of Public Safety and Cooke County Constables -- led south to Valley View, then back to Gainesville.

Owens was able to steer around initial attempts to puncture his tires, driving at speeds up to 115 mph, the sheriff said.

It took two more deployments of Stop Sticks to bring the suspect's vehicle to a halt at the intersection of Interstate 35 and FM 1306 in Gainesville.

Sheriff Gilbert said Owens now faces a variety of charges including evading arrest, reckless driving and resisting arrest. He was already wanted on two warrants for family violence and another warrant in Denton County for credit card abuse.