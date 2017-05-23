Bomb squad: Grenade found in Colbert is inert

COLBERT, OK -- An explosive device found at a Bryan County residence last week has been determined to be inactive.

Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian said the hand grenade was found at a Colbert home last Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol bomb squad was called out to remove the device.

On Tuesday, officials X-rayed the grenade to see if it could explode. The bomb squad said it turns out to have been a false alarm.

"Once we were able to get it open, we verified that it did not have a live fuse or any explosives in the body of it," OHP Trooper Justin Pope explained.

Officials say finding these "pineapple grenades" is not uncommon, but don't take any chances: Be sure to call your local authorities if you see one.