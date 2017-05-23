Kelvin, Tigers look to advance to regional finals

GUNTER, TX -- Baseball is a sport where you've got to keep loose physically and mentally to be able to perform your best. And if you've seen the Gunter Tigers play, you know they have about as much fun as anyone else in the region. That took a step up this season, thanks to a not so feathery friend and a small kiddie pool.

The Gunter Tigers are in a familiar position, making a return trip to the Region Semifinals after missing it in 2016.

"It's pretty regular, I'd say 10 out of the last 12 years we've been this far," Gunter Head Coach Kerry Clement said. The kids have grown up watching it, then they travel as backups and know what's expected of them and how to perform."

But there is a new piece to the 2017 squad, and it's one that can't be missed.

"Kelvin has magical powers," Gunter shortstop Bo Whitteker said.

Kelvin the goose.

"We kind of had a little lapse in the middle of the year and needed a readjustment," Clement said. "He's been with us for about 16 games and we've won about 15 of them."

Despite his uncanny abilities, and sometimes unsanitary ways.

"He pooped on Logan's head and the next batter up had a double," Gunter designated hitter Bryson Jolly said. "That was the best part and I think that started the good juju. So, if he poops on your head, that's a pretty good sign."

"I don't know about that, I don't know about that," Clement said about the 'gift'.

Kelvin is helping the Tigers stay loose and enjoy the game before, during and after.

"It really lightens up the mood," Jolly said. "We've had fun all year, and Kelvin has made it that much better so there isn't much pressure."

But Kelvin is also around in practice. According to the Tigers, he can be pretty mean on the mats, too.

"The most serious thing we do is wrestling in the clubhouse," Whitteker said. "Kelvin jumps in, too. His weight class is about 250-300, he is pretty beefy, pretty dense in there. (What's he pump on the iron?) I can't tell you that, it's straight secrets. He'd be mad, he's got an attitude."

Kelvin will look to guide the Tigers to another series win when Gunter meets Beckville in a series that begins on Thursday.