Carter County gun range shooting victim named

CARTER COUNTY, OK -- We've now learned the identity of the man who was killed in a shooting at a gun range near Ardmore on Monday, but no suspects are in custody.

Investigators said Jonathan Braun of Ardmore was shot by a member of the staff at Grandma's Indoor Gun Range in the parking lot of the facility. Braun, 58, died a short time later at Mercy Hospital in Ardmore.

The Carter County Sheriff's office said the investigation into the circumstances of the shooting continues, and that no arrests have been made. The shooter was said to be an employee of the gun range.

Deputies initially responded to a report of a disturbance between a man and a woman in the vicinity, followed by a report of gunfire nearby.

"An Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper arrived in the area of Cedar Grove RV Park and was flagged down by a person at Grandma's Indoor Shooting Range," the sheriff's office said in a written statement.

The gun range is located on Highway 70 between Ardmore and and Dickson.