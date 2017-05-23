Murray State earns top seed in World Series

TISHOMINGO, OKLA. (May 23, 2017) - Murray State College Aggie Baseball is headed to the NJCAA World Series after defeating MCC-Longview 6-4 on Saturday and 13-2 on Sunday, May 21, in a best two out of three contest for the Plains District Championship in Tishomingo. This is the Aggies’ first trip to the World Series since they won the title in 2013.

"We are so proud of our Aggie baseball team and this winning season that led them back to the NJCAA World Series. The campus community applauds student-athletes and coaches for their commitment to the college and to their sport," MSC President Joy McDaniel said.

When asked to elaborate on his team’s success and World Series’ bid, MSC Head Coach Zach Crabtree said, “Going to the World Series is every college baseball player’s dream, and it’s what they work for every day. The hot practices in August to the cold ones in January and early morning weight lifting four days a week are all worth the chance to dog pile.”

“The 2017 Aggies are extremely talented, driven, and confident. Our men respect the game and their opponents but aren’t afraid of any challenge. The success of this team and our accomplishments are not surprising, it’s exactly where we expected to be. We have prepared by playing arguably the toughest NJCAA Division II schedule in the country and only lost back-to-back games once this season. These guys expect to win every time they take the field and expect to win the National Championship.

“We know winning a national championship isn’t easy, and we are thankful for our regional and district championship wins, but we really want that third dog pile at the World Series. Our willingness to play for each other and for the name on the front of our jerseys is an important part of success in team sports. Reaching the World Series for the second time in five years is a great accomplishment for any program.”

“It blows my mind when I look at where our program was seven years ago and where it is today. The caliber of student athletes we have, the wins and losses, the 2013 National Championship, the facilities, the number of alumni involved, and the success of our players moving on to four-year institutions are amazingly positive changes.”

“All these things are possible because seven years ago people bought in - from the MSC administration, faculty, staff and students - to the community and the players who were here at the time. This is what allows us to bring on student-athletes we are recruiting today!”

“To see the pride people have in Murray State College and excitement surrounding these young men and what they have accomplished has been an amazing experience! It’s a great time to be an Aggie! Let’s get that third dog pile!”

NJCAA Division II World Series will run from May 27 through June 3 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid, Okla.

Visit mscok.edu and official Murray State College social media platforms for scores and updates during the series.