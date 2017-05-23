Denison homeowners warned about security firm impersonator

DENISON, TX -- If your home is secured by ADT, be on alert for a security system scam.

Investigators said a man claiming to be with ADT is knocking on doors and asking personal questions to gain access to your home security system.

One local homeowner targeted by the scam said the man claimed he was doing a "security update" but refused to provide a business card or show his badge. When the homeowner called ADT to confirm his identity, they said the man was not with their company.

Police spokesman Mike Eppler said the suspect fled before officers could be dispatched.

"If you're not sure; if something doesn't seem right; a legitimate person will not mind if you call to verify who they are," Eppler said. "I absolutely suggest to people, if you're not sure who you're dealing with, do your best to find out before you transact any business with them."

According to ADT's website, the company's genuine representatives will carry proper company-issued identification. Customers can go to adt.com/verify to review a photograph and credentials of every authorized employee. Support is also available at 800-403-2716.