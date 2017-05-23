Artesian Arts Festival this weekend in Sulphur

SULPHUR, Okla. – If you're looking for something to do this Memorial Day weekend, head out to Sulphur.

More than 100 esteemed artists representing 25 Native American tribes throughout the U.S. and Canada will be featured during the Artesian Arts Festival on Saturday, May 27, hosted by the Chickasaw Nation at the Artesian Plaza.

The fourth annual Memorial Day weekend event features diverse art media and a variety of visual art such as painting, basketry, jewelry, sculpture, metalworking, bead work, photography, textiles and pottery.

A variety of musical entertainment is planned, as well as tribal dance demonstrations and regalia. Bands will provide continuous entertainment on two stages.

Several food trucks and food booths will be serving festival fare such as Indian Tacos, corn dogs, barbecue, funnel cakes, roasted corn, kettle corn, fried Oreos, pie, ice cream and more.

A special area for children’s activities and a senior citizens’ arts and crafts booth are also planned for the day.

The event is free and open to the public. For more info, click here.