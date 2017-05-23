Sammy's Song: Musical treasures from a trash collector

SHERMAN, TX -- We've all heard the saying, "there's more than meets the eye."

That's just one way to describe Sammy Mantuano, who by day drives a garbage truck in Sherman. But when the time is right, he transforms into a concert pianist.

"Music's always been a passion," Mantuano said. "Everything else disappears; the only thing that's important is the music."

You can find him practicing in an auditorium at the Sherman Municipal Building, discretely sharing his melodies.

"The reason why I have so much passion for music is I have been around it all of my life," Mantuano said.

Self-taught, he simply plays by ear.

"There's always been instruments in the house, and I've picked up on several instruments as a kid -- from the harmonica to the guitar," he told us.

And his favorite instrument is the piano.

"If there's a piece of music that I want to try and build, I always try and start with the piano... you know, a melody," Mantuano said.

His dream is to be a country musician, but he's had to set that goal aside to care for his family.

Mantuano's hands are a bit rough around the edges, but are gentle and dependable on the keyboard and sturdy and dependable behind the wheel of a City of Sherman garbage truck, his job for the last eight years.

"I love my job with the city," he said. "My favorite part about my job is having the opportunity to go out and help others."

And while Mantuano loves what he does to earn a paycheck, he hasn't forgotten his true calling.

"I still have a dream, you know. I still have that passion, and nothing's going to take that away."

Most people who know Sammy Mantuano are unaware of his musical talent.

"I don't really talk about it much," he said.

But who needs dialogue when your melodies will do the talking for you?

"He does an amazing job," said Maria Boren, who works for the city's human resources department. "He just has a gift God has blessed him with."

Sherman's event coordinator, Albert Garza, agrees.

"He still has a passion; you can see it in him when he plays; you can see it by how often he comes by, sits in the dark, and does it, plays a lot, Garza said.

Mantuano finds himself behind the grand piano keyboard in the city's auditorium every chance he gets, surrounded by great acoustics and coming up with his latest, greatest future hits.

"I normally lean towards country, but I also love pop. I also like rock... just all different types of music," Mantuano said.

But like so many entertainers, he sometimes doubts his dreams.

"Sometimes I think I'm getting older, and maybe that's going to be a drawback," he said, adding: "No, it's not too late."

Mantuano hopes to put a band together by the end of the year and get back to his country music roots. But that doesn't mean he's quitting his daytime job anytime soon.

So when you see Sammy Mantuano rolling by in his garbage truck, be sure to wave and offer encouragement.

One day, you may be cheering him on at a concert venue.