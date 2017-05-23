Texoma child abuse suspect pleads guilty

SHERMAN, TX -- There was a strange turn of events in a Grayson County courtroom Monday when an accused child sex abuser changed his plea to guilty during jury selection at his trial.

Anthony McKinney, 29, pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. He will serve 60 years behind bars.

McKinney was arrested in Bryan County, Oklahoma, in 2015 for lewd molestation. Investigators said with their findings and a medical report, they were able to confirm what a child had told them.

Prosecutors said six victims came forward saying that McKinney had sexually abused them.

The crimes were committed in Oklahoma, but the victim moved with family members to Grayson County, Texas after the sexual assault allegations were revealed.

McKinney will be eligible for parole in 30 years, when he is 59.