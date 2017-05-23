Cow on Carter County freeway leads to fatal crash

CARTER COUNTY, OK -- An Oklahoma man is dead after he tried to avoid hitting a cow on a Carter County freeway Monday night.

Troopers said 47-year-old Christopher Williams of Alex, Oklahoma, was headed south on Interstate 35 about three miles north of Ardmore when he swerved his pickup truck to avoid hitting a cow.

His vehicle rolled several times, and Williams was pinned under truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the driver was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.