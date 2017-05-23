Cow on Carter County freeway leads to fatal crash

SULPHUR, Okla. – More than 100 esteemed artists representing 25 Native American tribes throughout the U.S. and Canada will be featured during the Artesian Arts Festival, Saturday, May 27, hosted by the Chickasaw Nation.More >>
SULPHUR, Okla. – More than 100 esteemed artists representing 25 Native American tribes throughout the U.S. and Canada will be featured during the Artesian Arts Festival, Saturday, May 27, hosted by the Chickasaw Nation.More >>
DURANT, OK -- The Durant Riding Club's annual Magnolia Rodeo will kick off later this week at the Bryan County Fairgrounds.More >>
DURANT, OK -- The Durant Riding Club's annual Magnolia Rodeo will kick off later this week at the Bryan County Fairgrounds.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- We've all heard the saying, "there's more than meets the eye." That's just one way to describe Sammy Mantuano, who by day drives a garbage truck in Sherman. But when the right moments come up he transforms into a pianist.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- We've all heard the saying, "there's more than meets the eye." That's just one way to describe Sammy Mantuano, who by day drives a garbage truck in Sherman. But when the right moments come up he transforms into a pianist.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Anthony McKinney, 29, pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. He will serve 60 years behind bars.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Anthony McKinney, 29, pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. He will serve 60 years behind bars.More >>
CARTER COUNTY, OK -- An Oklahoma man is dead after he tried to avoid hitting a cow on a Carter County freeway Monday night.More >>
CARTER COUNTY, OK -- An Oklahoma man is dead after he tried to avoid hitting a cow on a Carter County freeway Monday night.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Denison police need your help finding a man they say was observed by surveillance cameras stealing from the local Walmart last weekend.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Denison police need your help finding a man they say was observed by surveillance cameras stealing from the local Walmart last weekend.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Homeowners in the upscale golf course subdivision of Preston Club say they welcome the city water and sewer services Sherman will provide.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Homeowners in the upscale golf course subdivision of Preston Club say they welcome the city water and sewer services Sherman will provide.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said deputies were dispatched to the indoor range on Highway 70 around noon and determined that the 38-year-old suspect shot a 58-year-old Ardmore resident outside the building.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said deputies were dispatched to the indoor range on Highway 70 around noon and determined that the 38-year-old suspect shot a 58-year-old Ardmore resident outside the building.More >>
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK -- Troopers said Bryson Paulin, 26, suffered massive injuries after driving his pickup truck over the center line on State Highway 78. His vehicle slammed into another pickup just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK -- Troopers said Bryson Paulin, 26, suffered massive injuries after driving his pickup truck over the center line on State Highway 78. His vehicle slammed into another pickup just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>