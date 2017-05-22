LIVE UPDATES: At least 19 dead in terror blast at British arena

NOTE: Click here if you are unable to play back the live video stream

MANCHESTER, England -- At least 19 people were killed and dozens more were injured Monday night in what police are treating as a "terrorist incident" at a concert venue in this northern England city.

Police said emergency services were dispatched to Manchester Arena Monday night after reports of an "explosion."

Greater Manchester police said at least 19 people lost their lives in the incident that happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. local time at the conclusion of a concert by U.S. pop star Ariana Grande.

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

The BBC said Grande was not injured.

If there is a terrorism link in the Manchester incident, it would be the deadliest such attack in Britain since a series of bombings in London in July 2005 that left 56 dead and 700 injured.

Manchester Victoria Station, a major passenger rail terminal in the city that's adjacent to the arena, was closed as a precaution.

According to a BBC correspondent outside the arena, police detonated a suspected explosive device that was recovered from the scene. Authorities later said it had not been a bomb.

When the bang went off Manchester pic.twitter.com/id5Sp1LUQn - @Zach_bruce — Shawn McKenzie (@SMcK17) May 22, 2017