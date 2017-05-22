Sherman OKs Preston Club annexation - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sherman OKs Preston Club annexation

By Lisanne Anderson, KTEN News
SHERMAN, TX -- The Sherman City Council gave the go-ahead Monday to annex about 500 acres off Highway 82 near Highway 289.

Homeowners in the upscale golf course subdivision of Preston Club say they welcome the city water and sewer services Sherman will provide, even though city taxes will be tacked on as a result.

Earlier, a majority of the residents affected by the proposed annexation signed a petition in favor of the plan.