UIL Baseball/Softball schedules for 5/24 - 5/27

UIL Baseball Tournament
Region semifinals
Whitesboro vs New Diana
Game 1: 7:30 Wednesday
Game 2: 4:00 Saturday (Game 3 to follow)
All games at Rockwall-Heath High School
Gunter vs Beckville
Game 1: 7:00 Thursday
Game 2: 3:00 Saturday (Game 3 to follow)
Game 1 at Jim Reeves Memorial (Carthage, Texas)
Games 2 & 3 at Anna High School
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
UIL Softball Tournament
Region Finals
Bells VS Tom Bean
Friday, 7:00 at Denison High School
Winner advances to the state tournament in Austin.
Howe VS Hughes Springs
Game 1: 6:00 Thursday
Game 2: 7:30 Saturday (Game 3 to follow)
All games at Texas A&M - Commerce
Good luck to all of our teams playing this week. We'll have previews without the week on KTEN and KTEN.com
