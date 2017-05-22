UIL Baseball/Softball schedules for 5/24 - 5/27

UIL Baseball Tournament

Region semifinals

Whitesboro vs New Diana

Game 1: 7:30 Wednesday

Game 2: 4:00 Saturday (Game 3 to follow)

All games at Rockwall-Heath High School

Gunter vs Beckville

Game 1: 7:00 Thursday

Game 2: 3:00 Saturday (Game 3 to follow)

Game 1 at Jim Reeves Memorial (Carthage, Texas)

Games 2 & 3 at Anna High School

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

UIL Softball Tournament

Region Finals

Bells VS Tom Bean

Friday, 7:00 at Denison High School

Winner advances to the state tournament in Austin.

Howe VS Hughes Springs

Game 1: 6:00 Thursday

Game 2: 7:30 Saturday (Game 3 to follow)

All games at Texas A&M - Commerce

Good luck to all of our teams playing this week. We'll have previews without the week on KTEN and KTEN.com