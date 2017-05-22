Guilty verdict in Ada rape case

ADA, OK -- A Pontotoc County jury has found R.J. Thompson guilty on all six counts he faced, ranging from kidnapping to rape.

Thompson, 58, will be sentenced next month. The jury recommended he spend at least 20 years behind bars.

Prosecutors said Thompson beat, raped and kidnapped an Ada woman in January 2015.

Thompson had been tried once before, but that proceeding ended in a mistrial after a juror was found to have searched Thompson's criminal history.

Thompson will remain at the Pontotoc County jail until he is sentenced in June.