Alcohol May Be Factor in Deadly Texoma Car Crash

JOHNSTON, TX -- A Milburn man is dead after a car crash in Johnston County.

Troopers say 26 year old Bryson Paulin was killed when he drove his truck over the center line on state Highway 78 and slammed into an oncoming pickup.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning about a mile west of Milburn.

The three people in the other truck were not badly hurt.

Troopers say Paulin may have been drunk at the time and smelled of alcohol.

His body was taken to Clark Funeral Home in Tishomingo.