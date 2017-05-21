Going the extra mile; TMC floor tech brings smile back to little boy

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX- A floor tech at Texoma Medical Center in Denison is being praised after making a difference in patients life. It was a routine day of cleaning floors down hospital halls at TMC. The giant machine loud enough that peaked an interest in 4 year old Landyn George.

"It cleaned the floor and then it went and stayed in the other room," said Landyn.

Landyn was admitted to the hospital for respiratory distress. Stuck in a hospital room for three days.

"He'd been so sick and we'd been so worried about him," said his mother Amy George.

Being hooked up to oxygen and other medical needs, Landyn was unable to go far. The day he was getting ready to be discharged something got little Landyn happy again.

"He's peaking around the corner, smiling, waving all that," said TMC Floor Tech Jack Denton.

Seeing the smile on Landyn's face, Jack Denton decided to show Landyn how it all worked.

"I let him honk the horn, push the buttons you know. Just made his day and have him light up," said Denton.

Denton was nominated for TMC's Shining Star Award. His department recognized for the small gesture that meant the world to one little boy.

"A hospital can be scary for kids at times. Anything I can do to make it fun for them, more excitement I figured this might work it. Once and lifetime thing for a kid," said Denton.

Landyn's mom says the act of kindness is now a memory their family will forever cherish.

"To see him smile again and be happy, it just really made me happy," said George.

Landyn is home now from the hospital and doing much better.