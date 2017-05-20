Pontotoc family safely evacuated from flood

PONTOTOC, OK--- One family in Pontotoc is counting their blessings after being safely evacuated from a flood during Friday night's storm.

"Well you know this is our home and the thought of losing it..." said Debra Poe who lives in Pontotoc.

A frightening thought that almost became a reality for Debra Poe overnight after Mother Nature unleashed its power.

Poe says she and her family went to take shelter in a friend’s storm cellar after a tornado warning was issued.

When the threat cleared they returned home, only to find water from the Blue River flooding into their yard.

"In my yard the water was starting to come up and it just kept rising so we kind of watched it and we knew we needed to evacuate,” Poe said.

With the Blue River only 400 feet away from her home, Poe says the Connerville Fire Department told them to evacuate.

"We went up to our little post office that's on the side of the road and waited it out,” she said.

Three hours after evacuating, she and her family were able to return home.

"By the grace of God I am so thankful that our house is not flooded, that we were all safe. I'm just thankful,” said Poe.

And this isn’t the first time her Pontotoc home of more than 20 years has been threatened by nature’s wrath.

"This was the worst because we got so much rain at one time, but this is my home and I’m going to stay here. If it happens again then we'll evacuate again,” Poe said.