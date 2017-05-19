Big off-road racing event comes to Davis

DAVIS, OK -- The largest off-road race this part of the country has ever seen is coming to Texoma this weekend.

There's fun in the mud ahead for professional all-terrain vehicle racers from all walks of life who are gathering at the Cross Bar Ranch in Davis to showcase their skills at the Holley EFI Clash.

"I'm the only woman in the 4400 Class right now, so that's pretty fun," competitor Bailey Campbell told us.

"I'm from Southern California, so it was a little bit of a trek coming here, but it's a good time," said Bailey Cole, another professional ATV racer.

Event coordinator Justin Ramsey said the event is being staged at the largest off-road park in the Central United States, and that's attracted competitors from as far as Maryland, Utah, Arizona and South Texas.

Racers were at Cross Bar Ranch on Friday to pre-qualify for the main race, which starts Saturday at 7 a.m. Spectators are welcome.

"One thing we want everyone to know is that this is a family-friendly event," Ramsey said. "This is about outdoor recreation, motor sport."

A drive-in movie was scheduled for Friday evening, and there will also be live music on Saturday, along with the chance to watch the vehicles making jumps and driving up to 100 mph.

"I am looking forward to seeing the course," Cole said. "I heard it's really fun out there... a lot of deep water, lot of deep rocks, and a lot of go-fast. Should be a really fun time."

Racers say the muddy track will be a challenge for them.

Want to watch? Tickets are $30 for a one-day pass, $60 for a weekend pass.