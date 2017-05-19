Feds raid doctor's offices in Sherman, Paris

SHERMAN, TX -- Federal agents executed a search warrant during a raid of a doctor's office in Sherman on Friday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the Dallas office of the Drug Enforcement Agency said the warrants were executed at the Sherman and Paris, Texas offices of Dr. Howard Gregg Diamond.

The DEA their agents and FBI personnel were looking for both patient and drug records. The Tactical Diversion Group said no one was arrested; only documents were taken.

Dr. Diamond's Website says he is a board certified physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist, and is founder of the Diamondback Pain & Wellness Center.

In a Facebook post to patients last month, Dr. Diamond said most local pharmacies had stopped filling prescriptions he had written.

"This is an unexplained circumstance that is out of my control, and inconsistent with the medical welfare of my patients," he wrote.