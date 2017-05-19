Feds raid doctor's offices in Sherman, Paris

WHITESBORO, TX -- Investigators said one of the men placed an order as a second suspect distracted the manager of the Taco Casa.More >>
While the tornado threat is low for Texoma on Friday, strong to severe storms are still possible across the region and into the evening hours. "The main threats will be hail up to the size of tennis balls and 60 to 70 mph wind gusts," said KTEN meteorologist Joe Puma.More >>
VAN ALSTYNE, TX -- The Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Music in the Park series starting next Tuesday, May 23.More >>
A Texoma businessman will be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame as part of its Class of 2017. Hal Smith, who was born and raised in Ardmore, owns a group of more than 60 restaurants in seven different states.More >>
ADA, OK -- Accused killer Macy Tiger was scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing Friday. Pontotoc County prosecutors allege that Tiger, 21, stabbed another woman at a party last August.More >>
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- The National Weather Service said two tornadoes have touched down in rural areas of southwest Oklahoma and one in northwest Texas with no injuries or damage reported.More >>
KREBS, OK -- Our search of the best in Texoma led us to Krebs, Oklahoma -- just outside of McAlester -- And Lovera’s Italian Market.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- Virgil Harmon Jr. faces charges of solicitation of a minor by electronic device and indecent acts or proposal to a minor.More >>
GAINESVILLE, TX -- A Gainesville man is behind bars after shooting his brother during an argument over politics. Gainesville police said 30-year-old Johnathan Murphy and his brother got into the verbal dispute at the suspect's home late Wednesday night.More >>
DENISON, TX -- A group of elementary school students in Denison received a surprising visit Thursday from graduating seniors.More >>
