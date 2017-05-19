Whitesboro cashier duped by con men

WHITESBORO, TX -- Whitesboro police are looking for two men accused of tricking a cashier at Taco Casa into giving them $200 earlier this month.

It happened on Sunday, May 7. Investigators said one of the men placed an order and paid for it; then he placed a second order, paid again, and needed change.

During a series of short transactions, the suspect tricked the cashier by attempting to pay with a large denomination bill, and then changing his mind several times about how he wanted the change returned to him.

At the same time, the man's partner was distracting the restaurant's manager.

"They can confuse the best of us, but the thing to do with this to stop it is not give change," said Whitesboro police Chief Scott Taylor. "Basically, when they pay for their product, shut your drawer."

If you have any information about the suspects, you're urged to call Whitesboro police.