Whitesboro cashier duped by con men - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Whitesboro cashier duped by con men

Posted: Updated:
Whitesboro PD Whitesboro PD

WHITESBORO, TX -- Whitesboro police are looking for two men accused of tricking a cashier at Taco Casa into giving them $200 earlier this month.

It happened on Sunday, May 7. Investigators said one of the men placed an order and paid for it; then he placed a second order, paid again, and needed change.

During a series of short transactions, the suspect tricked the cashier by attempting to pay with a large denomination bill, and then changing his mind several times about how he wanted the change returned to him.

At the same time, the man's partner was distracting the restaurant's manager.

"They can confuse the best of us, but the thing to do with this to stop it is not give change," said Whitesboro police Chief Scott Taylor. "Basically, when they pay for their product, shut your drawer."

If you have any information about the suspects, you're urged to call Whitesboro police.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • BREAKING NEWS

    Feds raid doctor's offices in Sherman, Paris

    Feds raid doctor's offices in Sherman, Paris

    KTENKTEN

    SHERMAN, TX -- Federal agents executed a search warrant during a raid of a doctor's office in Sherman on Friday afternoon. A spokeswoman for the Dallas office of the Drug Enforcement Agency said the warrants were executed at the Sherman and Paris, Texas offices of Dr. Howard Gregg Diamond. 

    More >>

    SHERMAN, TX -- Federal agents executed a search warrant during a raid of a doctor's office in Sherman on Friday afternoon. A spokeswoman for the Dallas office of the Drug Enforcement Agency said the warrants were executed at the Sherman and Paris, Texas offices of Dr. Howard Gregg Diamond. 

    More >>

  • Whitesboro cashier duped by con men

    Whitesboro cashier duped by con men

    Whitesboro PDWhitesboro PD

    WHITESBORO, TX -- Investigators said one of the men placed an order as a second suspect distracted the manager of the Taco Casa.

    More >>

    WHITESBORO, TX -- Investigators said one of the men placed an order as a second suspect distracted the manager of the Taco Casa.

    More >>

  • Severe weather possible Friday afternoon

    Severe weather possible Friday afternoon

    Roof damage in Stonewall, Oklahoma. / Courtesy Tiffany SteeleRoof damage in Stonewall, Oklahoma. / Courtesy Tiffany Steele

    While the tornado threat is low for Texoma on Friday, strong to severe storms are still possible across the region and into the evening hours. "The main threats will be hail up to the size of tennis balls and 60 to 70 mph wind gusts," said KTEN meteorologist Joe Puma. 

    More >>

    While the tornado threat is low for Texoma on Friday, strong to severe storms are still possible across the region and into the evening hours. "The main threats will be hail up to the size of tennis balls and 60 to 70 mph wind gusts," said KTEN meteorologist Joe Puma. 

    More >>
    •   