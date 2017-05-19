Tornado Watch for much of Texoma Friday evening - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Tornado Watch for much of Texoma Friday evening

By Walt Zwirko, KTEN News
While the tornado threat is low for Texoma on Friday, strong to severe storms are still possible across the region into the evening hours.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for most of Texoma through 11 p.m. Friday.

Primary threats include:

  • Possible tornadoes
  • Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
  • Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2.5 inches in diameter possible

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management reported storms Thursday night and Friday morning damaged 20 to 25 homes in the Pontotoc County community of Stonewall, suffering extensive damage from downed trees and power lines.

KTEN viewer Tiffany Steele shared this photo showing a tree that toppled in front of a residence in Stonewall:

Trees down in Stonewall, Oklahoma.

More than 500 customers in Ada and Dale, Oklahoma were also blacked out late Friday morning.

KTEN meteorologist Joe Puma said the storms on Friday afternoon and into the overnight hours could drop an additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, and the National Weather Service issued flood advisories for most of Texoma on Friday.

The good news? Sunday is expected to be a beautiful day, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s, Puma said.

